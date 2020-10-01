H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival Celebrates its 25th anniversary in a virtual format

The iconic H.P. Lovecraft Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing film makers and cosmic horror fans together as one. Due to the pandemic, this year all 63 films from 20 different countries will be streamed over a 3-day experience.
The festival will kick off October 2nd at 6:30 p.m. and will go through Sunday, October 4th, until 11:30 p.m.
For more information on how you can buy your tickets now, click here!
