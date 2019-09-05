Sometimes, a piece of furniture is just a piece of furniture. Other times, it’s a household treasure, meant to be enjoyed and admired for generations. It’s that kind of furniture you’ll find at Blacktail Studio. Molly Riehl stops by the one-man woodworking shop to learn more about Cam Anderson and how he built his way to social media fame.
To learn more about Blacktail Studio: https://www.blacktailstudiopdx.com/
To follow Blacktail Studio on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blacktailstudio/
To follow Blacktail Studio on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6I0KzAD7uFTL1qzxyunkvA
