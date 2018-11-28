Have you ever wondered what happens to old wine barrels? In Carlton, Oregon, those barrels are getting a new purpose. For the past five years, Harry Hamilton has been turning the barrels into beautiful cabinets. MORE’s Molly Riehl took a trip to Carlton to learn more about Harry’s Barrels.
To learn more about Harry’s Barrels: https://www.facebook.com/harrysbarrels/
