Last year, Chef Rick Gencarelli opened a satellite location of his popular Portland restaurant Lardo in the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. There, he met Chef Brian Morris of Hattie B’s, Nashville’s famous hot chicken spot. The friendship made in Vegas didn’t stay there. This weekend, Hattie B’s is here in the Rose City, popping up at Lardo’s SE Hawthorne location. Molly Riehl stopped by for a taste of one of Music City’s brightest stars.
Hattie B’s brings its famous Nashville hot chicken to Portland’s Lardo
