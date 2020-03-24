Head Start & social service organizations close doors but adapt to feed kids and seniors

(KPTV) - While Oregon’s schools remain closed until April 28, many Head Start programs around the state are having to close their doors for pre-school and instead prioritize outbound and remote services.
Lindsay Wills, Head Start Director at Neighborhood House in Southwest Portland says their priority has moved to packing lunches and care packages for kids and seniors who rely on support for their essentials.
They’re in great need of diapers and non-perishable food items to distribute to their families.
For more information on how you can donate, visit https://nhpdx.org/.
For more information on resources for food, essentials or activities for children, visit https://nhcommunity.squarespace.com/
