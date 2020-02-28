If your birthday is on February 29th, you only get to celebrate it once every four years. If you want to go big this Leap Year, head to the Heathman Hotel. The iconic downtown hotel is throwing a party, hoping the good memories will last until the next Leap Year comes along in 2024. Molly Riehl stops by to get the details.
To learn more about the Leap Day party: https://www.instagram.com/p/B89VvrfhRWa/
To learn more about room rates for Leap Day babies: https://www.instagram.com/p/B9CMu0IDvJA/
