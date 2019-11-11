Portland veteran and photographer Chad Brown spent the year collecting person stories and photographs showcasing some of Oregon’s veterans. Stephanie Domurat interviews him about his photography exhibit, “Hidden Heroes”. For more information on Hidden Heroes and Soul River Inc, visit: https://www.soulriverinc.org/
Hidden Heroes Photography Exhibit Showcases Oregon Vets
