High school senior Ethan Myers to pursue ballet at Harvard

It’s been a challenging few months for everyone, especially our local high school seniors who still face uncertainty when it comes to college in the fall. One thing that is certain is that the future is still very bright for these local graduates. That’s especially true for Ethan Myers, one of this year’s recipients of the Beaverton Arts Foundation scholarships.
Ethan is part of the class of 2020 at the Arts and Communication Magnet Academy, and he’s on his way to Harvard this fall, where he’ll pursue his education in ballet. Molly Riehl speaks with Ethan about receiving the scholarship, what dancing means to him and what he plans to do with his bright future.
To learn more about this year’s Beaverton Arts Foundation scholarship recipients: http://www.beavertonartsfoundation.org/grants-and-scholarships/
