White Birch Design Co., located in downtown Hillsboro, was honored with the ‘Business of the Year’ award by Oregon Main Street, a group that is part of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The organization focuses largely on recognizing achievements in local main street projects and places throughout the state.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Principal Designer & Owner, Darcy DeBord, to learn more about what this award means to them.
For more information on White Birch Design Co. head to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WhiteBirchDesignCo/?ref=page_internal
Or their Instagram, @whitebirchdesignco
