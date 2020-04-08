Former chairman of Walt Disney Studios and co-founder of Dreamworks Jeffrey Katzenberg is bringing his big-screen savvy to your smartphone with some serious star power. Molly Riehl sits down with Jeffrey to learn more about his new entertainment platform Quibi.
To learn more about Quibi: www.quibi.com
