One of the funniest people to come out of Portland, Ian Karmel, was back in town this weekend. The Emmy-nominated comedian is currently co-head writer for “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” but he’s also quite the standup star himself. MORE’s Molly Riehl catches up with the hometown hero.
To listen to the “All Fantasy Everything” podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/all-fantasy-everything/id1155320115?mt=2
