It’s been nearly two months since the Trail Blazers acquired Rodney Hood in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. So far, No. 5 is fitting right in – on and off the court. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by Kelley Point Park, where Hood was doing community service, to hear his thoughts on Portland.

