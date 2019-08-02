Two things Oregonians love: craft beer and locally made products. One company is a beautiful mix of both. HopCity Soaps teams up with local breweries, taking some of your favorite brews and turning them into a different kind of suds. Molly Riehl caught up with the two founders to learn more.
To follow HopCity Soaps on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hopcitysoaps/?hl=en
To learn more about HopCity Soaps: https://www.hopcitysoaps.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.