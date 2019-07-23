It’s a problem most dog owners have: You want to spend as much time as possible with your four-legged friend, but if you’re running errands, you don’t want to leave your dog outside, tied up and alone.
Now, a very cool solution has popped up in Portland called DogSpot. Molly Riehl learns more.
To find a DogSpot in Portland: https://hellodogspot.com/
