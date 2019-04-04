For the next three months, guests at Downtown Portland’s Hotel Vintage won’t have to leave their rooms to get a full Rose City experience. It’s launching an experiment called the Kimpton Stay Human Project, in an effort to connect guests to the city and to other guests. Molly Riehl checked in to learn more.
To learn more about the Kimpton Stay Human Project: https://www.ihg.com/kimptonhotels/content/us/en/promos/stay-human-offer
