Are you a parent, wondering how to speak with your kids about the coronavirus? Vancouver-based company Slumberkins is here to help! Co-founder and therapist Kelly Oriard shares her advice and tells Molly Riehl how Slumberkins is offering free resources for families.
To learn more about Slumberkins: https://slumberkins.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.