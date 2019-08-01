Want to make your special occasions even sweeter? No matter what you’re celebrating, Sarah Smith has what you need. The McMinnville mom behind Little Town Bakeshop specializes in customizable, beautifully decorated sugar cookies. MORE’s Molly Riehl takes a sweet adventure to Wine Country to learn more.
To learn more about Little Town Bakeshop: http://www.littletownbakeshop.com/
To follow Little Town Bakeshop on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littletownbakeshop/
