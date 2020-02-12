Whoever you choose to spend Valentine’s Day with this Friday, we know a sweet place to do it.

Whoever you choose to spend Valentine’s Day with this Friday, we know a sweet place to do it. Portland’s authentic Tuscan gelato shop, Pinolo Gelato, is celebrating the day of love the Italian way with love letters, some serenading and, of course, gelato. Molly Riehl stops by to learn more.

To learn more about Pinolo Gelato: https://www.pinologelato.com/

To follow Pinolo Gelato on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pinologelato/

