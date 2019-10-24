Wedding season may be over but wedding planning is in full swing. From the venue to the vendors, planning a wedding can take a lot of time and energy. So, two ladies in Portland decided to make it a little easier and more fun to pick the right venue for your wedding with The Portland Venue Crawl. Beth Behler and Kim Morrill tell Stephanie about the non-traditional bridal show that takes couples to the several destinations in and around Portland where they can meet wedding vendors and professionals along the way. They also share tips on how to choose the right venue for your big day. For more information on The Portland Venue Crawl and the Art of Weddings Portland, visit https://artofweddingspdx.com
How to Pick the Right Venue for Your Wedding
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.