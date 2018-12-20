To say Alison Jean Cole rocks would be an understatement. It would also be pretty punny. The local jewelry maker creates stunning works of wearable art out of rocks she finds out in nature. MORE's Molly Riehl is in Oregon City with Alison, going on a rockhounding adventure. Then, Alison transforms the rocks into wearable works of art.
To learn more about Alison Jean Cole and her jewelry: https://www.alisonjeancole.com/
To take a rockhounding workshop with Alison Jean Cole: https://wildcraftstudioschool.com/rockhounding-ramble.html
