The Willamette Valley isn’t Oregon’s only wine country. The Columbia River Gorge is also considered a rising star in the world of wine. MORE’s Molly Riehl took a trip to Mosier to learn more about Idiot’s Grace Winery and how it’s helping put the region on the map.
To learn more about Idiot’s Grace: http://www.winesofthegorge.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.