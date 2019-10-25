Ilani’s Wine and Food Festival starts tonight, and it involves three days of mixing and mingling with celebrity chefs and reality stars, all while enjoying some of the best food and wine this region has to offer. Molly Riehl stops by Ilani for a taste of the fun.
For event and ticket information: https://ilaniresort.com/ilani-wine-and-food-fest.html
For $10 off, use this code: iWFF19KPTV
