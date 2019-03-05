Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world, but perhaps most famously in New Orleans. For a Fat Tuesday celebration of In My Kitchen, MORE’s Molly Riehl reached out to the chef at one of Portland’s most popular Cajun restaurants. Acadia’s Chef/Owner Seamus Foran shows us how to make jambalaya.
To learn more about Acadia: http://www.acadiapdx.com/
Acadia’s Jambalaya
Base:
2 cups diced green bell peppers
2 cups diced yellow onion
2 cups diced celery
1 T minced garlic
3 bay leaves
1 T dried thyme
Y2 C Worcestershire Sauce
3 T Cajun Seasoning
3 T rendered animal fat
1 T salt
1 T cracked black pepper
Heat a cast iron pan and add rendered animal fat._Add the peppers, celery, and onion. Add salt and
pepper and stir. Add in garlic, bay leaves, and thyme. Cook until vegetables "aint green no mo'!"
Turn off heat, and stir in Worcestershire and Cajun seasoning. Set aside
Jambalaya:
1 T canola oil
2 cups Andouille Sausage
1 # chicken meat, cut into 1 inch cubes
3 cups short grain rice
3 cups chicken stock
1 T Tabasco
1 T salt to taste
1l.f cup diced green bell pepper
1l.f cup diced red bell pepper
1l.f cup diced yellow onion
1l.f cup diced celery
1 T Worcestershire Sauce
Y2 C green onion
Y2 C chopped parsley
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a 6 quart Dutch Oven, heat canola oil. Add Andouille and stir until
sausage starts to brown. Add chicken meat and stir until the outside of the chicken starts to cook.
Add the Jam Base into the Dutch Oven and stir until everything is coated and colorful. Add the bell
peppers, onion, and celery and stir. Add short grain rice, and stir. Add chicken stock, Tabasco,
Worcestershire, and salt.
Bring to a boil, cover with lid Transfer to a 425 degree oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven,
carefully remove the lid. Add parsley and green onions. Spoon it out and enjoy.
