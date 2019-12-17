Amy Roloff is one of Oregon’s biggest celebrities, known worldwide for her hit TLC series, “Little People, Big World.” Did you know she’s also an incredible cook and has a brand called Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen? Amy joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen to share her recipe for her famous fudge.
To learn more about Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen: https://amyroloffslittlekitchen.com/
Discount code for 10% off Amy Roloff’s fudge: GOODDAYOREGON
Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordial Fudge
By Amy Roloff
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups sugar
7oz marshmallow crème
5oz evaporated milk
4 tbsp butter
12 oz extra dark chocolate chips (Amy uses Guittard brand)
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 cup dried tart cherries
½ cup white chocolate chips, add a few drops or more of juice from maraschino cherry juice (for drizzle)
Directions:
- Line an 8x8 or 9x9 pan with foil and butter bottom and sides of pan
- Combine sugar, marshmallow crème, evaporated milk and butter in heavy saucepan
- Cook over medium heat to a rolling boil, stirring constantly, cook about 5 minutes more while stirring constantly.
- Remove from heat, stir in chocolate chips and vanilla, and stir until smooth
- Once chocolate chips have melted and are smooth, fold in dried cherries, and stir until evenly dispersed
- Set aside until firm – a couple of hours
- Melt white chocolate chips and add a few drops from maraschino cherries and mix
- Drizzle “red” white chocolate sauce over fudge
- Let drizzle and set aside before removing fudge from foil pan (Amy recommends letting it sit overnight)
- Cut fudge into desired size pieces and serve on platter
Enjoy!
