Chef Deepak Kaul opened his Indian restaurant Bhuna in October 2018. In December, Eater Portland named him Chef of the Year. This morning, Chef Deepak is in Molly’s kitchen making a dish that tastes like home.
Kashmiri Tomato & Eggplant Bowl
5# tomato (chopped )
4# Indian eggplant (quartered & salted)
1 Tbsp cumin seed
10 ea cloves
1/2 stick cinnamon
1 Tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder
1 Tbsp. Ground Fennel
1 Tbsp. Ginger powder
1 tsp. Turmeric
Salt to taste
Vegetable Oil
· Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan
· Add cloves, cumin and cinnamon stick
· When the cumin seeds start popping, add the chopped tomatoes and let them cook down on low to medium heat
· Meanwhile, fry the eggplant till golden brown, salt and drain on paper towel
· Now, add the ground spices to the tomato base. Stir occasionally to let the water cook out but the tomatoes should take roughly 20 minutes
· Add the fried eggplant and let it simmer altogether for five minutes
· Check for seasoning, and enjoy!
