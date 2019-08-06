If you’re looking for Indian food in Portland, Bollywood Theater serves some of the best this city has to offer. How would you like to make one of its most popular dishes at home? This morning, Chef de Cuisine Caroline Crawley is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, teaching an approachable way to make Dahi Papri Chaat.
To learn more about Bollywood Theater: http://bollywoodtheaterpdx.com
To learn more about Churchgate Station and cooking classes from Chef Caroline: https://www.churchgatestationpdx.com/
Dahi Papri Chaat
Ingredients:
Papri crackers (wheat flour cracker)
Black chickpeas
Potatoes
Tomatoes
Onion
Corn
Yogurt
Tamarind Date Chutney
Green chutney (recipe below)
Chaat Masala
Kashmir chile powder
Sev
Cilantro
Green Chutney
We make green chutney fresh each day. The following is a loose ratio to follow when you make green chutney. With so many strong flavors it seems to turn out a little differently each time you make it.
½ tsp. cumin, toasted and ground
½ bunch cilantro, leaves and upper stems
¼ bunch mint, leaves only (about 1/4 cup, loosely packed)
1 clove garlic
1 Serrano chile
1 inch ginger, peeled and and sliced into coins against the grain
2 tsp lime juice
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp sugar
Washing the cilantro well is critical when you make green chutney. Fill a clean sink up with cold water, add cilantro bunches torn right where the leaves stop and the long stems begin. Agitate the cilantro in the water, if it is really dirty and the water is brown, you should double rinse the cilantro. We put ice in the water to make sure the cilantro is very cold when blending.
Simultaneously, pick your mint leaves, peel your garlic, top your serranos and cut your ginger. Add 80% of these ingredients to the mixer, along with a couple of tablespoons of salt, sugar, and cumin. Add ½ lime juice and a small handful of cilantro. Puree this at high speed until you have a smooth mixture. Add this to your bowl. At this point you will start adding your cilantro to the mixer. You want to be using cilantro straight out of the water as it helps to have water clinging to the leaves. Pack the mixer with cilantro and top with just under a cup of ice cubes and a splash of water. Turn on the blender, quickly turn it to high speed. When the ingredients are incorporated and the blade is moving them all, shut off the mixer, add additional cilantro, packed in and repeat process, at least two more times. Continue this until you have used about 80% of the cilantro. Taste what you have for aromatics (ginger, garlic, chiles, etc.) and add more if necessary. Finish with remaining cilantro and season to taste.
Using ice when you make green chutney helps to reduce bitterness. Bitterness is also the result of pureeing the cilantro for too long in the mixer. Taste what you have for aromatics (ginger, garlic, chiles, etc.) and add more if necessary. Finish with remaining cilantro and season to taste.
