If you love dining out in Portland, you’ve likely heard of the new Downtown hotspot Bullard. Do you know the meaning behind its name? Bullard, Texas, is the hometown of Chef/Owner Doug Adams. Today in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, Chef Doug brings a taste of his hometown to your home cooking.

Chef Doug Adams

Bullard

Smoked Tri-Tip Cobb Salad

Serves 4 people

Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Pinch of salt

Method:

Whisk ingredients together, set aside.

Salad

1 head butter lettuce, washed and dried and torn into pieces

1 pound Smoked Tri Tip, sliced*

1 English cucumber, cut into 1" chunks

1 cup (approx 4 ounces) smoked rogue blue cheese, crumbled

4 hard boiled eggs, peeled and cut into wedges

1 bunch, red radish, trimmed and cut into quarters

1 large avocado, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2" chunks

1/4 cup fresh dill fronds, chopped

Method:

Arrange butter lettuce on a large platter (or on four individual plates). Arrange ingredients in rows on top of lettuce; spoon dressing evenly on top.

* Pro-tip: Chef Doug seasons the meat heavy handedly with Jacobson sea salt and fresh black pepper, and coarsely ground toasted coriander seed.

