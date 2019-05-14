If you love dining out in Portland, you’ve likely heard of the new Downtown hotspot Bullard. Do you know the meaning behind its name? Bullard, Texas, is the hometown of Chef/Owner Doug Adams. Today in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, Chef Doug brings a taste of his hometown to your home cooking.
Chef Doug Adams
Bullard
Smoked Tri-Tip Cobb Salad
Serves 4 people
Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette
1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
Pinch of salt
Method:
Whisk ingredients together, set aside.
Salad
1 head butter lettuce, washed and dried and torn into pieces
1 pound Smoked Tri Tip, sliced*
1 English cucumber, cut into 1" chunks
1 cup (approx 4 ounces) smoked rogue blue cheese, crumbled
4 hard boiled eggs, peeled and cut into wedges
1 bunch, red radish, trimmed and cut into quarters
1 large avocado, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2" chunks
1/4 cup fresh dill fronds, chopped
Method:
Arrange butter lettuce on a large platter (or on four individual plates). Arrange ingredients in rows on top of lettuce; spoon dressing evenly on top.
* Pro-tip: Chef Doug seasons the meat heavy handedly with Jacobson sea salt and fresh black pepper, and coarsely ground toasted coriander seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.