A new restaurant in Downtown Portland celebrates artisanal Mexican cuisine. At Casa Tolteca, you’ll find food full of flavor, history and love. Chef-owner Alex Fernandez told Molly Riehl she wants everyone who walks in the doors to feel like home, so Molly invited Chef Alex into her own home to share a taste of the new spot.
To learn more about Casa Tolteca: https://casatoltecapdx.com/
RECIPE FOR CHALUPAS:
Ingredients and tools:
For the tortillas:
1/2 pound of corn masa, or corn tortillas cut into 3 in diameter circles
Tortilla press
For the mushroom topping:
1 pound of sliced mushrooms
1 garlic clove
1 teaspoon of finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon of chopped epazote
1/2 jalapeno pepper without seeds
1 tablespoon of oil
Salt to taste
For the salsas:
-Red salsa
2 red tomatoes
2 guajillo peppers or 1 jalapeno pepper without seeds
3 green onions or 1/6 white onion
1 tablespoon of oil
Salt to taste
-Green salsa
2 green tomatoes
1 jalapeno pepper without seeds
3 green onions or 1/6 white onion
1 tablespoon of oil
Salt to taste
Instructions:
1. Prepare the tortillas
If using corn masa, make sure that the masa is at room temperature.
- Knead the dough as if you were kneading bread dough. The dough will be a little gritty at first, but should become more pliable as you kneed it.
- Pinch off a piece of the masa dough and rub it between your hands to shape it into a 5-7 gram ball.
- Prepare the tortilla press with two sheets of plastic: Cut two pieces of plastic from a plastic freezer bag into the shape of the surface of the tortilla press.
- Open the tortilla press and lay one piece of plastic on the press. Place the masa ball in the center and place another piece of plastic over the masa ball.
- Gently close the press and press down, until the dough has spread to a diameter of 2-3 inches.
- Cooking the tortillas: Heat a griddle or a large skillet on high heat. A well-seasoned cast iron griddle or large cast iron pan works well for this.
- Remove the raw tortilla from the plastic: Working one at a time, hold a tortilla in your hand, carefully removing the plastic on each side.
- Lay the tortilla down on the hot pan. Then start working on pressing the next tortilla.
- Cook the tortilla on one side, then flip: Cook the tortilla on the hot pan for 30 seconds to a minute on each side.
For the mushroom topping:
- In a saucepan heat a little oil and cook the onion and garlic until it becomes transparent.
- Add the mushrooms and salt and cook covered, until they are reduced in size.
- Add the epazote and jalapeno and cook uncovered until the water in the pan is consumed.
For the green and red salsa:
- Prepare the green and red salsa in separate pots.
- Boil together the tomatoes, onions, peppers covered in water until the tomatoes are soft and cooked.
- Transfer the boiled ingredients to a blender and add a pinch of salt and 1/4 cup of the water where the ingredients were cooked.
- Blend until smooth.
- Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a pan and transfer the salsa and cook at medium-high heat until salsa starts boiling.
- Reduce the heat and gently simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring from time to time.
- Repeat steps 2-6 with the other salsa.
To serve:
- Heat a skillet on high heat.
- Spread oil over the cooked tortillas using a brush.
- Lay the tortilla down on the hot pan, and gently fry the tortilla on one side, then flip.
- Transfer the Chalupas to a plate and add either warm green or red salsa. Top with warmed mushrooms and queso fresco.
