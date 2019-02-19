The Allison Inn & Spa in Newburg turns 10 this year. While the 10th anniversary is usually celebrated with a gift of tin or aluminum, The Allison’s Executive Chef Christopher Smith is giving us tortellini instead. Chef Smith is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen to show her how make the romantic pasta dish from scratch.
Blue cheese and walnut tortellini with turnips:
Pasta Dough:
1 ½ cups 00 Pasta Flour
2 Eggs
2 Egg yolks
1 Tbsp Water
½ tsp Salt
Mix eggs together. In a food processor combine flour and salt, pour eggs and water in the middle and pulse until dough comes together. Knead 10 rounds adding flour if necessary. Let dough stand for at least 1 hour before use (ideally let rest in refrigerator overnight). Let dough come to room temperature before use.
Pasta Filling:
1 cup Ricotta
½ cup Blue cheese
¼ cup Walnuts, toasted and crushed to a fine powder
Salt
Pepper
1ea Egg yolk
1ea Egg white
Strain ricotta; mix with blue cheese, crushed walnuts, salt, pepper and egg yolk. Whisk egg white until frothy and then combine
Technique:
Roll pasta dough out as thin as you can. Cut into 4” Circles. Pipe a quarter sized dollop on the upper half. Brush edges lightly with water. Fold over to form a half moon shape, removing as much air as possible. Fold corners inwards over the filled edge and pinch together to form a tortellini shape.
Pesto Sauce:
1 bunch Turnip greens
1 bunch parsley
1 tsp garlic
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
¼ grated parmesan.
Combine everything except olive oil in blender and puree. Slowly add olive oil until smooth sauce forms.
Dish:
Delicata squash, halved, seeded and sliced
Baby turnips, washed and quartered
¼ cup Leeks, washed and cut in coins
¼ Preserved lemon, rind only, julienned
½ tsp Garlic, slivered
Dry white wine
¼ cup Pesto Sauce
1 cup Heavy cream
Lemon juice, to taste
Salt, to taste
Bring a large pasta pot of salted water to a boil, add tortellini and cook until floating and tender (about 3-5 minutes)
Meanwhile;
In a medium sauté pan sear turnips over medium heat on cut sides until nicely caramelized. Add delicata squash slices and leeks. Sauté until leeks start to become translucent. Add garlic, and deglaze with white wine. Let wine reduce to Au Sec (almost dry) and add cream. Reduce by half, add pesto sauce and season to taste. If at any time the sauce starts to break, add a tablespoon of the boiling pasta water.
Strain tortellini and add to the sauce, let cook just long enough for the sauce and pasta to become one. Plate and serve immediately, garnish with fresh parmesan and the preserved lemon rind.
