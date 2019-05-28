Chef Lauro Romero knows how to celebrate summer. During the warmer season, the executive chef at King Tide Fish & Shell also opens a pop-up on the river called Tacos & Tequila. This morning, Chef Lauro shares a recipe for guiso de calabacitas, inspired by the pop-up.
To learn more about King Tide Fish & Shell: https://www.kingtidefishandshell.com/
To learn more about Tacos & Tequila: https://www.kingtidefishandshell.com/pop-up-event/
Recipe for Guiso de Calabacitas:
Ingredients:
Tostada shells
Garlic
Corn
Spring onions, diced
Tomatoes, sliced
Zucchini
Yellow squash
Sweet peas
Epazote (can substitute with cilantro if you can’t find it)
Black bean puree
Queso fresco
Pickled Fresno chilis
Make guiso:
Heat oil in a pan
Sear garlic and onions until they start to sweat
Add corn, let it caramelize
Add squash, let it soften
Add tomatoes, sweet peas and epazote
Assemble tostada:
Spread black bean puree onto tostada shells
Top with guiso
Add queso fresco
Add pickled Fresno chilis
Enjoy!
Welcome to the discussion.
