Chef Lauro Romero knows how to celebrate summer. During the warmer season, the executive chef at King Tide Fish & Shell also opens a pop-up on the river called Tacos & Tequila. This morning, Chef Lauro shares a recipe for guiso de calabacitas, inspired by the pop-up.

To learn more about King Tide Fish & Shell: https://www.kingtidefishandshell.com/

To learn more about Tacos & Tequila: https://www.kingtidefishandshell.com/pop-up-event/

Recipe for Guiso de Calabacitas:

Ingredients:

Tostada shells

Garlic

Corn

Spring onions, diced

Tomatoes, sliced

Zucchini

Yellow squash

Sweet peas

Epazote (can substitute with cilantro if you can’t find it)

Black bean puree

Queso fresco

Pickled Fresno chilis

Make guiso:

Heat oil in a pan

Sear garlic and onions until they start to sweat

Add corn, let it caramelize

Add squash, let it soften

Add tomatoes, sweet peas and epazote

Assemble tostada:

Spread black bean puree onto tostada shells

Top with guiso

Add queso fresco

Add pickled Fresno chilis

Enjoy!

