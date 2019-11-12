We want to help you be the star of your holiday meal. Hotel deLuxe’s Chef Juan Zaragoza is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen with a show-stopping recipe your loved ones will be celebrating this holiday season.

Thanksgiving may be weeks away, but it’s never too early to start planning your big feast! We want to help you be the star of your holiday meal. Hotel deLuxe’s Chef Juan Zaragoza is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen with a show-stopping recipe your loved ones will be celebrating this holiday season.

Fairytale Pumpkin Soup

7 lbs                      fairytale pumpkin

2 each                   onions sliced

1” knob                ginger sliced 

2 each                   garlic cloves  

1 bunch                sage

1 bunch                thyme

½ cup                    brown sugar

1 lb                         butter

1-gallon                water 

½ cup                    heavy cream (optional)

Tt (to taste)        cinnamon            

Tt                            nutmeg

Tt                            salt         

Tt                            pepper

Tt                            sherry vinegar 

  • Wash pumpkin, cut in ¼’s and remove seeds 
  •  Place pumpkin in a roasting pan. Season with salt, pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, ½ pound of butter cubed, sprinkle ½ bunch sage and ½ bunch thyme (steams are ok) pour in water.
  • Cover with plastic and foil
  • Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit till tender (1 ½ hours)
  • Remove flesh from pumpkin and strain liquid and save 
  • In a stock pot add remaining ½ pound butter, sage and thyme tied with butchers’ twine sweat out onions, garlic and ginger on low heat (while the pumpkin is cooking (around 1 hour).  no color.
  • Add pumpkin and ½ the liquid (start with half the liquid add more as needed) and cook for 15 more minutes. Add cream 
  • Blend, pass threw a strainer, season to taste 

Toasted Black Sesame Seed Marshmallow

Ingredients:

2 oz                        leaf gelatin ( or 4 Tbl powdered gelatin)

¾ cup                    water 

3 cups                   sugar

1 ¼ cup                 corn syrup

1 tsp                      sea salt

1 Tbl                      vanilla paste

1 cup                     toasted black sesame seeds

1 cup                     powder sugar ( for dusting)

 Method:

  • Bloom gelatin in ice cold water for 30 minutes
  • Squeeze any excess water out of gelatin
  • Place gelatin in kitchen aid bowl fitted with a whisk
  • In a small saucepan place, sugar, corn syrup, salt and water (3/4 cup), heat mixture to 240 degrees (softball stage)
  • Start mixer on low slowly add liquid sugar
  • Add vanilla turn mixer to high
  • Beat till stiff
  • Add sesame seed, and mix for 10 more seconds 
  • Line a ½ sheet tray with lightly oiled parchment paper
  • Spread marshmallows out with a lightly oiled spatula
  • Dust top with powdered sugar
  • Let sit room temperature for 1 hour
  • Turn marshmallow over onto powdered sugar dusted cutting board
  • Peel off parchment and dust with powdered sugar
  • Cut into desired shape and dust with more powdered sugar store in airtight container

Maple Spiced pumpkin seeds  

 

Ingredients:

480 grams                           pumpkin seeds

30 grams                              egg whites

110 grams                           maple syrup

67 grams                              sugar

2 tsp                                      cinnamon

½ tsp                                     salt

Method:

  • Whisk egg whites until frothy.
  • Whisk in maple syrup.
  • Toss in pepitas until completely coated.
  • In a separate bowl combine sugar, cinnamon(pumpkin spice), and salt.
  • Sprinkle mixture over pepitas and mix until evenly coated. Spread on a sprayed silicone baking mat, and put in an oven at 250F. Stir every 15 minutes for a total of 45 minutes.

