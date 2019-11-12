Thanksgiving may be weeks away, but it’s never too early to start planning your big feast! We want to help you be the star of your holiday meal. Hotel deLuxe’s Chef Juan Zaragoza is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen with a show-stopping recipe your loved ones will be celebrating this holiday season.
To spend Thanksgiving at Hotel deLuxe: https://www.hoteldeluxeportland.com/food-drink/
Fairytale Pumpkin Soup
7 lbs fairytale pumpkin
2 each onions sliced
1” knob ginger sliced
2 each garlic cloves
1 bunch sage
1 bunch thyme
½ cup brown sugar
1 lb butter
1-gallon water
½ cup heavy cream (optional)
Tt (to taste) cinnamon
Tt nutmeg
Tt salt
Tt pepper
Tt sherry vinegar
- Wash pumpkin, cut in ¼’s and remove seeds
- Place pumpkin in a roasting pan. Season with salt, pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, ½ pound of butter cubed, sprinkle ½ bunch sage and ½ bunch thyme (steams are ok) pour in water.
- Cover with plastic and foil
- Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit till tender (1 ½ hours)
- Remove flesh from pumpkin and strain liquid and save
- In a stock pot add remaining ½ pound butter, sage and thyme tied with butchers’ twine sweat out onions, garlic and ginger on low heat (while the pumpkin is cooking (around 1 hour). no color.
- Add pumpkin and ½ the liquid (start with half the liquid add more as needed) and cook for 15 more minutes. Add cream
- Blend, pass threw a strainer, season to taste
Toasted Black Sesame Seed Marshmallow
Ingredients:
2 oz leaf gelatin ( or 4 Tbl powdered gelatin)
¾ cup water
3 cups sugar
1 ¼ cup corn syrup
1 tsp sea salt
1 Tbl vanilla paste
1 cup toasted black sesame seeds
1 cup powder sugar ( for dusting)
Method:
- Bloom gelatin in ice cold water for 30 minutes
- Squeeze any excess water out of gelatin
- Place gelatin in kitchen aid bowl fitted with a whisk
- In a small saucepan place, sugar, corn syrup, salt and water (3/4 cup), heat mixture to 240 degrees (softball stage)
- Start mixer on low slowly add liquid sugar
- Add vanilla turn mixer to high
- Beat till stiff
- Add sesame seed, and mix for 10 more seconds
- Line a ½ sheet tray with lightly oiled parchment paper
- Spread marshmallows out with a lightly oiled spatula
- Dust top with powdered sugar
- Let sit room temperature for 1 hour
- Turn marshmallow over onto powdered sugar dusted cutting board
- Peel off parchment and dust with powdered sugar
- Cut into desired shape and dust with more powdered sugar store in airtight container
Maple Spiced pumpkin seeds
Ingredients:
480 grams pumpkin seeds
30 grams egg whites
110 grams maple syrup
67 grams sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp salt
Method:
- Whisk egg whites until frothy.
- Whisk in maple syrup.
- Toss in pepitas until completely coated.
- In a separate bowl combine sugar, cinnamon(pumpkin spice), and salt.
- Sprinkle mixture over pepitas and mix until evenly coated. Spread on a sprayed silicone baking mat, and put in an oven at 250F. Stir every 15 minutes for a total of 45 minutes.
