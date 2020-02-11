Valentine’s Day is this Friday. If you need a sweet way to say, “Be mine,” we found it! Chef Bryant Kryck of CRAFTpdx is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, sharing his recipe for one of the most classically romantic desserts of all time, crème brûlée.
Chef Bryant will be competing tomorrow night on Food Network’s hit series, “Guy’s Grocery Games.” You can watch the episode with him at CRAFTpdx from 7-8pm.
To learn more about CRAFTpdx: https://www.instagram.com/craft_pdx/
Creme Brulee in a Jar
By Chef Bryant Kryck of CRAFTpdx
Ingredients:
Heavy Cream: 2 cups or 16 fl. oz
Sugar: ½ cups or 3.5 ounces
Vanilla: 2 tbsp or 1 fl oz Salt: small pinch
Egg Yolk: 5 yolks or 2.5 ounces
Orange Zest: To taste
Berry Compote: 1 small spoonful (berries, brown sugar, butter)
Garnishes: (Optional)
Raw Sugar: To taste Set sous vide to 190 degrees F.
Whisk together sugar, vanilla, and egg yolk. Bring cream to a simmer only and remove from heat. After 2 minutes has passed, slowly strain the cream into yolk mixture and stir lightly until sugar is dissolved. Evenly pour mixture into jars. Put on mason jar lid only finger tight (you want the air bubbles to release). Place them in the 190-degree water for 50 minutes. Remove them with tongs and let cool for 5 minutes. Place in refrigerator for 1-2 hours to set and cool. I prefer leaving them overnight. Once cooled sprinkle raw sugar on top and torch the sugar until caramelized. Spoon on compote and freshly zest orange peel on top. Garnish and serve. Don’t have a sous vide? That’s ok, place jars without lids in baking dish. Fill hot water in the dish until it reaches halfway up the jar. Cover with foil.
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.