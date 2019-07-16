Can eating vegetables be an indulgent experience? You bet it can! This morning, The Porter Hotel’s Executive Chef AJ Voytko joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen, sharing a delicious way to get in your daily dose of veggies. Chef AJ shows us how to make his cauliflower risotto.
Cauliflower ‘Risotto’
From Terrane Italian Kitchen + Bar
Serves 4
4 cups cauliflower rice (from 1 large cauliflower head)
½ head of cauliflower broken into smaller florets
1 Tablespoon chopped shallots
1 Tablespoon minced garlic.
1 cup of white wine
3 cups Vegetable Stock
1 cup Yukon gold potatoes, fine dice
½ cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finely grated
1 bunch Parsley, finely chopped
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt, Fresh Ground Pepper as needed
Instructions:
Pre-heat oven to 400F. Toss the cauliflower florets in a bowl with a touch of oil and salt and pepper. Put on sheet pan and place in oven for 15 minutes, or until softened and starting to caramelize. Remove from the oven and keep warm.
Place wine, garlic, shallots and potatoes in a small sauce pot over high heat. Bring to a quick boil then turn down to a medium heat. Cook until the wine is almost completely evaporated. Add half the vegetable stock and bring back up to a boil. Add in half of the cauliflower rice and stir into the stock. Return heat to a medium. Cook the stock until reduced by half, then add the other half of the cauliflower rice and another quarter of the stock. The potatoes should be cooked and start to break apart slightly at this point. Stir the pot briskly to help break the potatoes down. Add the cheese, and continue to cook the stock down creating a creamy texture. Season with salt and pepper, adding a little more stock if necessary to keep the consistency creamy. Place in bowls. Garnish each bowl with the caramelized florets, chopped parsley, and a little more cheese.
