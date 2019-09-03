It’s been a year since Molly Riehl invited the first local chef to cook in her kitchen. To mark a year of deliciousness, Molly invited a special guest over for a sweet celebration. Il Solito’s Chef Alisha Ivey shows us how to make her Strawberry Polenta Cookies.
Strawberry Polenta Cookies
1 c unsalted butter (softened)
1 ½ c granulated sugar
1 egg
½ tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. baking soda
½ tsp. cream of tartar
¾ c fine polenta or cornmeal
1 ¾ c all purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
1 c strawberry white chocolate chopped into rough pieces (can use a combination of freeze-dried strawberries and white chocolate pieces or another chocolate of choice).
- Combine the butter and sugar in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment.
- In a separate bowl, combine the baking soda, cream of tartar, polenta, flour, and salt. Whisk or sift to combine, and reduce any large clumps.
- Starting creaming butter and sugar together. Gradually add in egg and vanilla extract.
- Scrape bowl, mix until just combined.
- Add in dry ingredients from step 2, mix until combined.
- Add in strawberry white chocolate, mix just until combined.
- Scoop into ¾ oz. balls, refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.
- Lightly flatten dough balls. Bake @ 350˚F for 8 minutes, rotate and bake for another 5 minutes, or until cookies are slightly golden brown on the edges.
