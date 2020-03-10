Chef Chase Williams is the head chef of Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard, a charming bed and breakfast in Dundee.

How would a chef build his ideal breakfast taco? We’re finding out! Chef Chase Williams is the executive chef of Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard, a charming bed and breakfast in Dundee. He stops by Molly Riehl’s kitchen to teach us all his tricks for the perfect breakfast taco.

To learn more about Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard: https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/

BREAKFAST TACOS

INGREDIENTS:

Homemade tortillas

Eggs

Cheese

Chorizo

Fried shallots

Pickled onions

Salsa

TIPS:

Quality of ingredients is key

After heating tortillas, cover them immediately, so they steam -- this helps prevent tortillas from breaking!

Add eggs to chorizo so they cook in the fat and take on the flavor

Cook eggs at a higher temperature than normal and don’t mess with them too much

Enjoy!

