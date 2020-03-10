How would a chef build his ideal breakfast taco? We’re finding out! Chef Chase Williams is the executive chef of Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard, a charming bed and breakfast in Dundee. He stops by Molly Riehl’s kitchen to teach us all his tricks for the perfect breakfast taco.
To learn more about Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard: https://www.blackwalnutvineyard.com/
BREAKFAST TACOS
INGREDIENTS:
Homemade tortillas
Eggs
Cheese
Chorizo
Fried shallots
Pickled onions
Salsa
TIPS:
Quality of ingredients is key
After heating tortillas, cover them immediately, so they steam -- this helps prevent tortillas from breaking!
Add eggs to chorizo so they cook in the fat and take on the flavor
Cook eggs at a higher temperature than normal and don’t mess with them too much
Enjoy!
