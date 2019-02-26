Today’s chef in Molly Riehl’s kitchen isn’t a Portland resident, but he’s certainly made his mark on the city, owning the popular downtown restaurant Jackrabbit and regularly contributing to the community. James Beard nominee Chef Chris Cosentino is showing Molly his take on a Caesar salad.

James Beard nominee Chef Chris Cosentino is known as a winner of “Top Chef Masters,” a competitor on “The Next Iron Chef” and for starring and appearing on a variety of Food Network show. He’s also the owner of the downtown hotspot, Jackrabbit. This morning, the superstar chef is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen making a Caesar salad with caviar.

Kohlrabi & Caviar Caesar Salad

Ingredients:

Kohlrabi

Avocado, peeled and sliced into wedges

Chives

Mixed greens (citrus mix)

Caviar

Dressing ingredients:

Fish sauce

Myer Lemon juice

Pepper

Jacobsen’s salt

Olive Oil

Mix together dressing ingredients to taste

Peel and cut kohlrabi into thin slices (easiest to use a mandolin)

Peel and cut avocado into wedges

Coat sliced kohlrabi, avocado and chives in a bowl with dressing, then plate ingredients

Coat microgreens with remaining dressing

Add caviar and microgreens to the salad

