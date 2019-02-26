James Beard nominee Chef Chris Cosentino is known as a winner of “Top Chef Masters,” a competitor on “The Next Iron Chef” and for starring and appearing on a variety of Food Network show. He’s also the owner of the downtown hotspot, Jackrabbit. This morning, the superstar chef is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen making a Caesar salad with caviar.
Kohlrabi & Caviar Caesar Salad
Ingredients:
Kohlrabi
Avocado, peeled and sliced into wedges
Chives
Mixed greens (citrus mix)
Caviar
Dressing ingredients:
Fish sauce
Myer Lemon juice
Pepper
Jacobsen’s salt
Olive Oil
Mix together dressing ingredients to taste
Peel and cut kohlrabi into thin slices (easiest to use a mandolin)
Peel and cut avocado into wedges
Coat sliced kohlrabi, avocado and chives in a bowl with dressing, then plate ingredients
Coat microgreens with remaining dressing
Add caviar and microgreens to the salad
