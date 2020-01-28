Simple ingredients cooked the right way can create something truly special.

Simple ingredients cooked the right way can create something truly special. That’s what Domaine Serene’s Chef Cody Rodriguez is proving today in Molly Riehl’s kitchen. He’s showing us how easy and affordable it is to make a restaurant-quality dish at home.

RECIPE:

 

Mushroom Consomme

Ingredients

Cremini, Chopped                                            2             cups

Celery                                                                    1/4         cup

Carrot                                                                   1/4         cup

Onion                                                                    1/2         cup

Water                                                                    6             cups

Kosher Salt                                                          to taste

Porcini Powder                                                  to taste

Sherry Vinegar                                                   to taste

Procedure

  1. Chop up vegetables or throw them into a food processor and pulse until fine.
  2. Combine vegetables and water in a pot and bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 2 hours.
  3. Strain through cheese cloth lined colander or coffee filter and adjust seasoning with salt and porcini powder, and sherry vinegar.

Duxelles

Ingredients

Cremini – Small Dice                                        4             cups

Shallots – Minced                                             2             cups

White Wine                                                         1/2         cup

Kosher Salt

Procedure

  1. Add oil to saute pan and let the pan get hot until you begin to see wisps of smoke come off it and the oil begin to ripple.
  2. Add mushrooms and let sit without moving too much. This will help caramelized the bottom layer. Stir and continue to caramelize mushrooms.
  3. After mushrooms are caramelized add shallot and continue to cook until fond (little bits turning golden brown on the bottom of the saute pan)begins to build on bottom of pan.
  4. Deglaze with white wine and season with salt.
  5. Continue to cook until mushrooms begin to stick to each other, so they’ll be able to form a uniform sheet.

 

Onion Oil

Ingredients

Onion                                                                    450        grams

Grapeseed Oil                                                    500        grams

Olive Oil                                                                500        grams

Procedure

  1. Grill or broil onions until they’re cooked/translucent and the edges are charred.
  2. Combine oils and onions in a pot and bring up to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 30 minutes and cool with onions still in oil.
  3. Leave onions in oil and refrigerate, straining onions from oil just before serving.

Shitake Scales

Ingredients

Shitake, Sliced as thin as possible with knife or mandolin

Duxelles

Procedure

  1. Spread out a layer of duxelles over a piece of patty paper about roughly the size of a portion of black cod.
  2. Slice shitakes thinly and layer them over the duxelles overlapping one half of the next mushroom with the previous, forming a scaled pattern. Continue to form the scale pattern until you have enough laid out that will cover the portion of fish.
  3. Pan spray another piece of patty paper and place on top of the scales and invert the sheet so the scales are now on the bottom.
  4. Peel off patty paper from the duxelles and place your portion of fish directly on it.
  5. Trim the scaled sheet to the exact size of the fish and reserve scaled black cod for service.

Plate up

Ingredients

Black Cod w/ Shitake Scales                          1             each

Mushroom Consomme                                  6             ounce ladel

Peewee Potato Coins                                      15           coins

Onion Oil                                                              3             drizzles

Chive Baton                                                        3             each

Fleur de Sel

Cook fish with parchment still on it on a sizzle tray with a little bit of oil. Warm the mushroom consommé and potato coins up in a sauce pot. Pour contents of sauce pot into a white bowl. Flip fish over, remove parchment, and season with fleur de sel. Set fish in mushroom Place black cod on top of the potato coins in the consommé. Garnish fish with three chive batons running the same direction as the mushroom scale pattern.

