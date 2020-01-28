Simple ingredients cooked the right way can create something truly special. That’s what Domaine Serene’s Chef Cody Rodriguez is proving today in Molly Riehl’s kitchen. He’s showing us how easy and affordable it is to make a restaurant-quality dish at home.
To learn more about Domaine Serene Wine Lounge in Lake Oswego: https://www.domaineserenewineloungelo.com/
RECIPE:
Mushroom Consomme
Ingredients
Cremini, Chopped 2 cups
Celery 1/4 cup
Carrot 1/4 cup
Onion 1/2 cup
Water 6 cups
Kosher Salt to taste
Porcini Powder to taste
Sherry Vinegar to taste
Procedure
- Chop up vegetables or throw them into a food processor and pulse until fine.
- Combine vegetables and water in a pot and bring to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 2 hours.
- Strain through cheese cloth lined colander or coffee filter and adjust seasoning with salt and porcini powder, and sherry vinegar.
Duxelles
Ingredients
Cremini – Small Dice 4 cups
Shallots – Minced 2 cups
White Wine 1/2 cup
Kosher Salt
Procedure
- Add oil to saute pan and let the pan get hot until you begin to see wisps of smoke come off it and the oil begin to ripple.
- Add mushrooms and let sit without moving too much. This will help caramelized the bottom layer. Stir and continue to caramelize mushrooms.
- After mushrooms are caramelized add shallot and continue to cook until fond (little bits turning golden brown on the bottom of the saute pan)begins to build on bottom of pan.
- Deglaze with white wine and season with salt.
- Continue to cook until mushrooms begin to stick to each other, so they’ll be able to form a uniform sheet.
Onion Oil
Ingredients
Onion 450 grams
Grapeseed Oil 500 grams
Olive Oil 500 grams
Procedure
- Grill or broil onions until they’re cooked/translucent and the edges are charred.
- Combine oils and onions in a pot and bring up to a simmer. Continue to simmer for 30 minutes and cool with onions still in oil.
- Leave onions in oil and refrigerate, straining onions from oil just before serving.
Shitake Scales
Ingredients
Shitake, Sliced as thin as possible with knife or mandolin
Duxelles
Procedure
- Spread out a layer of duxelles over a piece of patty paper about roughly the size of a portion of black cod.
- Slice shitakes thinly and layer them over the duxelles overlapping one half of the next mushroom with the previous, forming a scaled pattern. Continue to form the scale pattern until you have enough laid out that will cover the portion of fish.
- Pan spray another piece of patty paper and place on top of the scales and invert the sheet so the scales are now on the bottom.
- Peel off patty paper from the duxelles and place your portion of fish directly on it.
- Trim the scaled sheet to the exact size of the fish and reserve scaled black cod for service.
Plate up
Ingredients
Black Cod w/ Shitake Scales 1 each
Mushroom Consomme 6 ounce ladel
Peewee Potato Coins 15 coins
Onion Oil 3 drizzles
Chive Baton 3 each
Fleur de Sel
Cook fish with parchment still on it on a sizzle tray with a little bit of oil. Warm the mushroom consommé and potato coins up in a sauce pot. Pour contents of sauce pot into a white bowl. Flip fish over, remove parchment, and season with fleur de sel. Set fish in mushroom Place black cod on top of the potato coins in the consommé. Garnish fish with three chive batons running the same direction as the mushroom scale pattern.
