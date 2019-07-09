When it comes to cooking, homemade pasta might be one of the more intimidating dishes to make. That stops this morning. Enoteca Nostrana’s Executive Chef Devon Chase joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen to share the most simple – and the most fun – way to make frascatelli.
To learn more about Enoteca Nostrana: https://enotecanostrana.com/
Chef Devon Chase’s Frascatelli Recipe:
For the pasta
2c semolina
2c water
Working in 4-5 batches, dip your fingertips into the bowl of water, lift hand from bowl, and splatter water over semolina. Repeat several times until surface of semolina is dotted with wet patches about the size of a nickel. Let stand until water is absorbed, forming individual dumplings, about 5 seconds. Using a dry hand, fish spatula or slotted spoon, turn dumplings over to coat with semolina, then transfer to a sieve. Shake gently over the same baking dish to remove excess semolina; transfer dumplings to a large rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining semolina and water until all of the semolina has been used.
Pasta sauce:
2c heavy cream
2 lemons zested in large strips and juiced
Vegetables or meat of your choice. I recommend, ham, bay shrimp or crab if you're looking for something meaty. Asparagus, favas, morels, spring onions and mustard greens are all in season and also make great additions.
Get a pot of salted water for pasta on.
While that's happening begin to steep the lemon peel in cream.
Then sauté your veg or meat then deglaze the pan with lemon juice and add your cream, leaving the peels behind. Gently simmer
With your sauce built drop your frascatelli in the pasta water. Since it's so fresh it should only take about a minuet. Add it to the pasta sauce and cook for another 30 seconds or so.
Plate up, add some cheese... maybe some basil and eat it!
