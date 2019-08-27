Did you grow up eating pork chops with applesauce? Are you still pretty nostalgic for the dish? This morning in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, that meal is getting a mouthwatering makeover. Red Star Tavern’s Executive Chef Dolan Lane is giving pork chops and applesauce a summer, Oregon upgrade.
Pork Chop Cooking Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Preheat saute pan over medium/high heat with 2 TBL cooking oil.
Place lightly seasoned, brined chop in pan .
Sear on one side until golden brown (3-4 minutes), flip the chop and place the pan in the oven.
Flip pork chop midway through (mid-point will depend on size), and continue cooking until it reaches internal temp of 140-145 degrees.
Let rest for 5-10 minutes and slice to serve.
Brine Recipe
- WATER
- ICE
- 5oz SALT
- 3 oz SUGAR
- 1 FENNEL TOPS
- 1/8 CUP DIJON MUSTARD
- 1 TBL MUSTARD SEED
- 1 TBL PEPPERCORN
- 1TBL FENNEL SEED
COMBINE ½ GAL OF WATER WITH ALL INGREDIENTS EXCEPT FENNEL TOP.
BRING UP TO A BOIL. POUR INTO CONTAINER AND ADD ENOUGH ICE TO BRING TO 1 GALLON.
ADD FENNEL TOP AND CONTINUE TO CHILL UNTIL BELOW 41 DEGREES.
COVER PORK CHOPS WITH BRINE (EITHER IN A SHALLOW DISH OR ZIPLOC FREEZER BAG) AND REFRIGERATE FOR ATLEAST 6 HOURS AND UP TO 24 HOURS (LESS SALT IS NEEDED FOR LONGER BRINES).
PAT PORK CHOPS DRY WITH A PAPER TOWL AND BRING UP TO ROOM TEMPERATURE BEFORE COOKING.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.