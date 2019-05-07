Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi was named Eater Portland’s 2017 Chef of the Year for his restaurant, Stacked Sandwich Shop. Now, the local chef is getting ready to open another hot spot. Chef Gabe is in Molly’s kitchen, telling her about the opening of Mama Bird and sharing his recipe for perfectly-cooked chicken.
RECIPES:
Chicken: 40 min cook + 10 minute rest
x2 each: Bone On + Skin On Chicken: legs, breast, and wings
x1 12-14" Cast Iron Skillet
x1 Oven @ 400 degrees
Kosher Salt
Pepper Mill
x5 Cloves of garlic
x8 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme
x3 tablespoons high heat cooking oil : canola, avocado, coconut, ect
Method:
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper aggressively.
- Heat the cast iron to medium high heat
- Pour in oil, wait 30 seconds and carefully place chicken skin side down (bones up) in the pan.
- Let cook for about 5 minutes or until you hear an audible sizzle in the pan; place on lowest rack in the oven for 30 minutes
- Remove the pan from the oven and place the garlic and thyme in the pan. Flip the chicken using a metal spatula. Place is back in the oven for 5 more minutes.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and pan, rest it on a rack or a cutting board. In 10 minutes, slice up chicken
Asparagus: 5 - 8 minutes
x 1 bunch asparagus
x 4 tables spoons Left over fat from chicken roast
x 2 Lemon wedges
x 4 Tables spoons water
Salt
Pepper Mill
Method:
- Cut asparagus an inch or two from the bottom. You can check where by bending one spear util it snaps towards the end; this is where your should cut.
- Place the same cast iron back on medium high heat, with the left over fat from the chicken (this has tons of flavor!)
- Roll the asparagus so it is evenly coated. Season with salt and cracked pepper.
- Let it sit on one side until color forms. Once nice golden brown color, roll the asparagus to the opposite side.
- Squeeze in the lemon and add the water, cover with a lid, letting steam lightly escape, for about 1 minute.
- Remove the lid and make sure all of the water is cooked off.
- Your asparagus should be ready tender with a little snap left, ready to plate!
Roasted Potatoes: 35 - 45 minutes
x1 Oven @ 400 degrees
x 1 half sheet tray either non stick or lined with foil
x 6 medium gold or red or purple potatoes
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Fresh Thyme
Fresh Rosemary
1 head of garlic
Method:
- Cut potatoes into 3/4 inch cubes, best you can
- In a mixing bowl, coat with olive oil and season liberally
- Smash garlic head into cloves, discard extra peels and place whole cloves in peel into the bowl as well as fresh herbs
- Toss potatoes, herbs, and garlic together
- Sprinkle the potatoes on the sheet tray, not too tightly pack.
- Bake on middle rack of the oven until golden brown and cooked through
Simple Salad: 10 minutes
Arugula
Apple
Cucumber
Avocado
1-2 Lemons
Olive Oil
Salt & Cracked Pepper
Method:
- Wash your arugula if unwashed - spin dry
- Cut your apple & cucumber into bit size pieces
- De-seed the avocado and make a tic - tac - toe board in the flesh, scoop it out with a spoon
- Toss your ingredients together in a medium to large mixing bowl
- Drizzle with olive oil and squeeze lemons to taste
- Season with salt and cracked pepper
