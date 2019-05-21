What can we expect from Portland’s first-ever reverse steakhouse? Mind-blowing, veggie-heavy dishes, that’s what. Part of what will make the highly anticipated restaurant G-Love so unique is Chef Garrett Benedict will be working exclusively with a farm on his parents’ property. Chef Garrett is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, showing her how to make a chilled pea soup that celebrates the bounty of Oregon produce.
G-Love Chilled Pea Soup
Yields 4 portions
10 oz shelled peas (frozen is ok)
3 oz spinach, blanched
3 ea garlic cloves, minced (11g)
3 tablespoons olive oil + 3 tablespoons olive oil for the croutons
1 tablespoon lemon zest (5g)
2 cups vegetable stock (12 oz)
2 teaspoons sugar (10g)
1 tablespoon salt (7g)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon white soy or regular soy sauce
1 tablespoon mama lil's oil
2 tablespoons toasted garlic oil
Mint and basil leaves for garnish
Raw radishes and turnips for garnish
Assorted greens for garnish
3 tablespoons yogurt, whisked
Sourdough croutons, as needed
Method.
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Blanch the spinach in the boiling water for 1 minute, then strain and cool under cold running water.
Shell the peas and set aside, you should have about 3 cups of peas.
Mince the garlic.
Set a small saute pan over medium heat and add the 3 tablespoons of olive oil. After one minute preheat, add the garlic and stir constantly for 1-2 minutes until the garlic is golden brown and toasted. Immediately strain the garlic and save the toasted garlic oil. Spread the garlic onto a paper towel to cool.
Cut the sourdough bread into ½ inch cubes for the croutons.
Heat a saute pan over high heat with the additional 3 tablespoons of olive oil until the oil shimmers but does not smoke.
Add the croutons to the pan and stir. Cook until golden brown, adding a little more oil if needed.
Spread the croutons on the paper towel with the garlic to cool.
Set up a blender. Add the peas, blanched spinach, lemon zest, vegetable stock, lemon juice, and white soy to the blender. Blend on high speed for 1 minute.
Scrape down the sides of the blender if needed and add the salt, sugar, mama lil’s oil and toasted garlic oil. Return to high speed for 1 more minute. Add additional vegetable stock if the soup looks to thick.
Taste the soup! It should be smooth, bright green and have a balanced taste. If it tastes to acidic from the lemon juice you can add a little more oil to round it out. If it tastes too rich you can add a little more lemon juice to punch up the acidity. Tasting is all about your personal preference, feel free to add a little more salt, sugar, lemon juice, or oil depending on what you like!
Cool the soup in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
Pour the soup into bowls and top with whatever crunchy greens or vegetables you like. I recommend mint, basil, pea shoots, and raw radishes or turnips.
Drizzle with the yogurt. Sprinkle the toasted garlic and croutons on top.
Enjoy!
