It may be mid-August, but there’s still plenty of time and sunshine left to enjoy a great summer cookout. Want to make yours a little sweeter? Chef Jackie Sappington of The Country Cat, Harlow and Prasad is in Molly Riehl’s kitchen sharing a recipe that’s sure to be a cherry on top for your next barbeque.
Grilled Dessert Skewers of Oregon Dark Sweet Cherries, Marshmallow, and Lemon Pound Cake
Recipe by Jackie Sappington
Serves 6
Pound cake:
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
6 oz. unsalted butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
3 eggs
¼ cup buttermilk
2 TBS lemon juice
2 TBS freshly grated lemon zest
Lemon Syrup:
½ cup sugar
¾ cup lemon juice
Heat sugar and lemon juice together to dissolve sugar and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Butter and flour 1 loaf pan
Beat the butter until light and creamy. Add sugar and continue to beat. Sift together dry ingredients and set aside. Combine the lemon juice and buttermilk. Add the lemon zest to the butter/sugar mixture. Scrape down the sides and add the eggs one at a time, beating on high after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add liquid to butter mixture alternately with the dry ingredients. Do this in two batches. Mix on high for one minute to aerate the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Liberally soak the pound cake with the lemon syrup while still warm.
While the cake is baking prepare the caramel.
Preparing the Cherries and Cherry Caramel:
Using one can of Oregon Fruit Dark Sweet Cherries, drain the cherries, reserving the liquid.
For the caramel:
½ cup reserved cherry juice
½ cup sugar
1 tsp balsamic vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
½ cup heavy whipping cream
In a small sauce pan, over low-medium heat, add the cherry juice, sugar, balsamic vinegar, and lemon juice. Bring to a gentle boil and cook until very thick. The bubble will look glassy and large and the mixture will resemble a loose syrup. Turn off the heat and then add the cream. It will bubble up. Let the boiling calm down and then whisk to incorporate the cream. Remove from the heat and pour into a heat proof container.
Assembling the skewers:
12-18 small marshmallows
12 6-inch bamboo skewers
Soak twelve 6-inch skewers in water for about 10 minutes.
Slice the pound cake into 6 1-inch slices. You will have some pound cake left over.
Cut each slice into 6 equal cubes.
Alternate the skewers with a piece of pound cake, a cherry, and a marshmallow. Repeat until you’ve made 12 skewers.
Prepare a coal base in a grill or use the embers from a campfire.
Gently lay the skewers on the grill grates and grill quickly just to caramelize the marshmallows and get some grill marks. Serve immediately and finish the skewers with a drizzle of the caramel.
