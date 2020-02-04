Looking for a dish to warm you up during these cold, winter nights? Try making French Onion Soup! Chef Johnny Nunn, owner of Verdigris and Daisy Bar & Café, joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen, showing us his secrets to making the classic comfort food.
To learn more about Verdigris: http://verdigrisrestaurant.com/
To learn more about Daisy Bar & Café: https://www.daisypdx.com/
French Onion Soup
Johnny Nunn, Verdigris Restaurant, Daisy Bar + Cafe
INGREDIENTS
- 4 Onions, most firm if possible
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1-2 bay leaves
- 2 TBs chopped thyme
- 1 cup of Madeira, sherry or brandy or a fortified wine
- ½ lb of butter
- Blended oil, neutral oil (canola)
- 12 cups of beef stock
- Brioche/toast
- Water
- Swiss and gruyere
DIRECTIONS
- Julienne onions paying close attention to making them the same width so they caramelize evenly. In a soup pot add canola oil and heat until it just starts to ripple but isn't smoking.
- Add the onions and don't stir until a little color has developed on those touching the pan.
- Add salt, pepper, thyme, bay leaf and stir. Stir the onions frequently while cooking on medium high. As the onions begin to caramelize a brown fond will develop on the pan-it's important to "lift" this by deglazing with water and scraping it with a wooden spoon. This process prevents it from burning and yields a richer, deeper colored soup.
- Add the Butter and stir until it's been incorporated to the mixture
- Once the onions are at the desired color-deglaze one final time with Madeira, Brandy or Sherry. Continue to cook until the alcohol odor has fully dissipated.
- Add the stock and cook for about an hour skimming the fat frequently
- Once the soup has reached the desired depth and consistency, ladle them into a crock or oven safe bowl and cover with bread and cheese. Bake or broil the soup until the cheese has fully melted and has bruleed slightly.
- Be careful when pulling them out of the oven and serving
- Enjoy!
