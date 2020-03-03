Do you have a tough time incorporating veggies into your diet? Lauren Chandler is here to help. The Portland-based chef educator has made a career of teaching people how to have confidence and joy cooking with plant-based products. She’s in Molly Riehl’s kitchen with her veggie-filled recipe for roasted gnocchi.
To learn more about Lauren Chandler and Fancy Plants Boot Camp: http://www.laurenchandlercooks.com/fancy-plants-boot-camp
Roasted Gnocchi with Crispy Lentils, Cauliflower and Hazelnuts
Serves 6
Switch up the ingredients with the seasons. For example, in the summer take advantage of tomatoes - they’ll cook into a sauce right on the baking sheet. Top with basil before serving and consider pine nuts instead of hazelnuts and balsamic vinegar instead of lemon juice.
1 pound shelf-stable potato gnocchi, gluten-free optional (DeLallo brand makes)
1 cup or more Castelvetrano olives, smashed with the side of a chef’s knife blade, pits removed
6-8 or more garlic cloves, ends trimmed, cloves smashed and peel left on
1 small cauliflower, florets, core and leaves roughly chopped into 1-inch pieces
1 cup cooked French lentils (or any lentil that holds its shape when cooked)
3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 - 3 cups roughly chopped or torn spinach (arugula, or other dark leafy green or chicory)
1 (or 2, if you love lemon like I do), sliced in half
1/3 cup roughly chopped toasted hazelnuts, divided
1 Tablespoon roasted hazelnut oil, optional
2 Tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Divide the gnocchi, olives, garlic, cauliflower and lentils evenly between 2 rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Gently toss with your hands to coat, then lay the ingredients out in an even layer. Place the lemon halves cut side up on the baking sheets.
Cook for 20 minutes, then remove from the oven and stir for even cooking. Return to the oven and continue to cook for another 4-6 minutes until the gnocchi are plump and turning brown and the vegetables are tender and caramelized. For more browning, give each baking sheet 1-2 minutes on the top rack close to the broiler element and broil for 1-2 minutes.
Remove from the oven and carefully transfer the ingredients of one baking sheet onto the other. Fold in the spinach and place the empty sheet tray on top to create steam so the spinach will wilt. Once the spinach has wilted, remove the top baking sheet and carefully remove the garlic peels and toss everything with lemon juice and half of the hazelnuts.
To serve, divide evenly among bowls, drizzle with roasted hazelnut oil if you are using, and garnish each bowl with the remaining hazelnuts and the parsley.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. The gnocchi will lose its texture over time, so blast leftovers under the broiler for 3-5 minutes to revive.
