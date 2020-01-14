She’s one of the hottest names in the Portland restaurant scene. James Beard-recognized Chef Maya Lovelace of Yonder and Mae has won over food lovers with her southern cooking that satisfies both stomach and soul. Chef Maya joins Molly Riehl in her kitchen to share her secrets for heavenly angel biscuits.
To learn more about Yonder: https://www.yonderpdx.com/
To learn more about Mae: https://www.maepdx.com/
Chef Maya is sharing her top-secret, never-before-shown tips and tricks with us when it comes to making angel biscuits, but she wanted to keep the exact measurements a secret. We found a recipe on Allrecipes.com, where you can find measurements for angel biscuits. Then, you can follow Chef Maya’s instructions for making them! Allrecipes is owned by the same parent company that owns Fox 12 Oregon, the Meredith Corp.
Recipe ingredients and measurements: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7018/angel-biscuits-ii/
Chef Maya’s instructions for angel biscuits:
Making the biscuit dough:
- Use self rising flour, which already has baking powder and salt added
- Dissolve the yeast in warm water between 105 and 115ºF. If the water is too hot, the yeast will die and your biscuits won’t rise
- Grate the butter with a box grater and freeze for at least 10 minutes
- Add the butter to the flour with your hands
- Mix it together until it’s combined and there are no pickets of flour
- Roll out the dough from the middle, then fold the dough four times. The folding will create light, fluffy layers
- If you have time, refrigerate the dough for an hour before cutting out the biscuits
- There’s no need to butter the pan since the biscuits already pack quite a bit of butter
When cutting out the biscuits, remember:
- Dip the cutter in flour to avoid having dough stick to the cutter
- Press straight down into the dough with the cutter—don’t twist or it will “seal” the edges of your biscuits and impede their rising
- Bake or freeze as soon as they biscuits are cut out. Pro tip: keep half of your cut biscuits in a ziplock bag in the freezer for future use!
- Bake at 425 until golden, about 15 to 20 minutes
- Split a biscuit open to make sure it’s not doughy on the inside—if they look good baked, your biscuits are ready!
Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.