Bread: it’s easy to devour, but can be intimidating to make. That all changes today in Molly’s kitchen. Chef Sara Woods of the Canopy Portland Pearl District is showing us how to make a simple, satisfying focaccia.
Focaccia Recipe
By Executive Chef Sara Woods
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 0.25cup
Water 3 cups
Yeast, active dry 1 packet
Flour, All Purpose 8.25 cups
Kosher Salt 1 tbsp
Sugar 1 tbsp
Garlic puree
Herbs
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 400 Liberally grease a hotel pan with olive oil.
2. In the bowl of the mixer, hand whisk the water, 60g olive oil, and yeast together.
3. Meanwhile, combine the flour, salt, and sugar in a medium bowl. Add into the water and mix 4 minutes using the dough hook. Transfer to a bowl greased with olive oil, cover with plastic and let rise in a warm space until double in size, about 1 hour. Transfer dough to the prepared hotel pan, using your fingertips to spread in out and create dimples. Cover with plastic and let rise another 30 minutes. Brush the top with garlic puree and add daily toppings such as herbs. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
