This time of year, we spend a lot of time working to improve ourselves. This morning, Chef Scott Dolich of Stone Soup is sharing a recipe to help you stick with your resolutions. He’s in Molly Riehl’s kitchen, showing us how to make a simple, but luxurious, vegan cauliflower soup.
To learn more about Stone Soup: https://www.stonesouppdx.com/
Vegan Cauliflower Soup
Ingredients:
2 heads cauliflower
1 carton unsweetened almond milk
1 pint peeled almonds (slivered works great)
Salt to taste
Process:
Peel any green off cauliflower, then chop head into quarters
Add cauliflower, almond milk, almonds and salt to a large pot and bring to boil
Lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender
Blend (option to add lemon juice or cashew yogurt here for some brightness)
Eat as is, or add your choice of toppings!
Enjoy!
Tips: Can be used to replace cream and makes a great pasta sauce!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.