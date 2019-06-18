These days, it seems people are working hard to be more conscious of where their food comes from, and Chef Sean Sigmon is ready to feed those people. The chef behind the Folklore pop-up focuses on plant-based, agrarian food. He joins Molly in her kitchen with a delicious recipe for a chickpea quiche.
To learn more about Folklore: https://www.folklorepdx.com/
To learn more about Oasis of Change: https://www.oasisofchange.com
Chickpea Quiche
2½ chickpea flour
2 Tb kosher salt
2¾ cup water
¼ cup olive oil
Blend all ingredients in vitamix.
Quiche seasoning
2 cups yellow onion (cut into ¼ moons)
2 tsp chopped garlic
2 tsp salt
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp black pepper
2 Tb olive oil
1 cup chopped herbs (basil, parsley, dill, chives, ect)
Saute onions in oil on med high until just browned and soft.
Turn down heat add garlic and spices saute.
Add quiche batter to pot, cook at medium heat
Scraping the bottom of pot with spatula continually.
Cook to a thick paste
Cool and fold herbs into the batter and pour into well oiled pie tin
Then bake at 400 for 15 mins
Recipe will fill one 9” pie tin.
