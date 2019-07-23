In My Kitchen: Cooking gets saucy with Chef Doug Miriello

(KPTV) - With the right sauce, anything is possible – but many sauces come with a whole lot of work and some unwanted extra calories. Chef Doug Miriello is about to make your life easier and more flavorful. The Executive Chef of ChefStable Catering stops by Molly Riehl’s kitchen with recipes for three yogurt-based sauces you’ll want to hold onto.
The featured recipes are below:
Jalapeño lime yogurt:
1 jalapeño (with seeds for more spicy without for less spicy)
1 cup cilantro (loosely packed, rough chop, stem and leaves)
1-2 ea limes juiced (depends on how juicy the lime is, start with one, add more to taste)
2 teaspoons Kosher salt (add to taste)
2 cups fage Greek yogurt (fage has smooth rich texture, and it holds well when blended. Some Greek yogurts will turn very liquid when blended)
Place all ingredients in blender, blend till smooth and light green in color. Add more salt and lime juice to taste. Cut sweet potatoes into wedges, generously coat with olive oil salt and pepper and roast flesh side down in a 420* oven for 15-20 minutes until soft and golden brown. Place on a plate and finish with cilantro, pumpkin seeds and jalapeño yogurt. Can be served warm or room temp.
You can also use jalapeño yogurt as a salad dressing or sauce to dip with grilled or roasted vegetables, steak, chicken or lamb.
Preserved lemon yogurt:
2 cups fage Greek yogurt
1 ea preserved lemon, peel only small dice
1 ea lemon juice (start with 1/2 lemon and add more to taste)
1 tablespoon confit garlic (minced garlic cooked in olive oil til soft)
1 teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
Great served with beets, salad, asparagus, artichokes, cauliflower, eggplant. Fun crudités dip. Goes great to top over stewed garbanzo beans. Also fun with shakshouka!
Harissa yogurt:
2 cups fage Greek yogurt
1/2 cup harissa paste (store bought or homemade. Add more if you like spicy, add less to control the heat)
Use as a marinade for tender chicken or beef. Let sit for 4-24 hours. Do not marinate longer than 24 hours as enzymes in yogurt will break down meat too much.
Add salt and lemon juice to make into a dressing or sauce.
