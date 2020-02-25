Does cooking fish make you feel like a fish out of water? That's about to change. Alex Jackson is the executive chef of one of the most buzzed about restaurants in Portland, Dóttir at the new Kex Hotel. He's in Molly Riehl's kitchen, teaching us how to tackle the protein to perfection.
To learn more about Dóttir at Kex: https://kexhotels.com/eat-drink/dottir
Recipe:
5 oz steelhead
1/2 lb fingerling potato
2 cups duck fat
8 oz celery root
4 0z cream
3 oz nice mushrooms
3 oz sherry vinegar
4 oz water
1/2 oz sugar
1-2 oz salt
1) Melt duck fat & pour over potato. Cook in the oven at 350 for 1 & 1/2 hours or until tender.
2) Peel & dice the celery root, gently season with salt then cover with cream. Cook slowly until veeeeeeery tender. Puree well in a food processor.
3) Sauté your nice mushrooms 2-3 minutes until caramelized, then add the vinegar, sugar, salt & a dash of water then keep cooking until the mushrooms are nice & glazed.
4) Heat your finest cast iron pan. Add the thinnest sheen of oil, not too hot, just a few minutes.
5) Liberally season the fish with salt and place it skin side down in your perfectly heated pan. Allow the fish to relax a moment. Then, using a large spoon, gently press the fish into the pan.
6) After about 4-5 minutes add some butter to your pan and baste the fish still skin side down for another 2-3 minutes, depending on thickness of fish. Remove from the pan somewhere comfortable so the fish can rest.
7) Let’s plate this thing!
Place a pool of your purée in the center of a plate that your grandma would be stoked on. Then place the mushrooms around the purée like a Christmas wreath. Now put the fish in the center and serve it immediately to someone you really like.
